Yankees 'Continue to Check In' on Superstar Trade Target
While the New York Yankees have already made two major trades over the past week, GM Brian Cashman has made it clear that "there's more lifting to do" when it comes to improving his team's roster for 2025.
In a December 9 article, The Athletic's Katie Woo conveyed that the Yankees are showing interest in St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
"Cardinals president of baseball operations John] Mozeliak 'intends to try' to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, he said to reporters Monday evening during the first full day of MLB’s annual Winter Meetings," Woo wrote.
"At least one team involved in the Soto bidding — the New York Yankees — has expressed interest in Arenado, according to a league source, though it is unclear at this time if the Yankees are one of Arenado’s approved teams."
Arenado's circumstance is interesting because he has a no-trade clause. And a December 18 article from MLB.com wrote that "Arenado informed St. Louis that he will not waive his no-trade clause to go to [the] Houston [Astros]."
The Yankees were not among the six teams Arenado said he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for, according to MLB.com's John Denton. However, that hasn't stopped New York from keeping tabs on the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.
"The Boston Red Sox and Yankees (to an extent) continue to check in with the Cardinals [about Arenado], but it’s believed both organizations have higher roster priorities before pivoting to a potential Arenado deal," Kate Woo wrote in a December 18 article from The Athletic.
The potential of Arenado blocking a trade to the Yankees is likely keeping New York away from strongly pursuing him. But if Arenado warms up to the idea of playing in pinstripes, perhaps that will change.