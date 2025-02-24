Catcher Could Be 'Dark Horse' Candidate for New York Yankees to Make Roster
With spring training underway for the New York Yankees, the team is still looking to fill out a couple of spots before the start of the season.
It has been a really strong winter for the Yankees after having to move on from their initial plan. New York is currently looking strong with a well-balanced team both in their lineup and pitching staff.
While the pitching staff is looking to be set, there are a couple of different spots that could still be up for grabs in the lineup.
Third base has been the most talked-about spot for the Yankees, and rightfully so. Currently, the battle between DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera is going to be one of the most watched position battles for the team.
However, while figuring out that position is the top priority, they also have an open spot at backup catcher. While Austin Wells is firmly in the starting spot after a great rookie campaign, figuring out his backup is something that needs to be determined.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com recently spoke about J.C. Escarra being a dark horse candidate to make the Opening Day roster as the backup catcher.
It has been an interesting path to where he is now for Escarra, but he’s certainly got the potential to make the Opening Day roster. Last year, the 29-year-old slashed .261/.355/.434 with 12 home runs and 64 RBI.
New York likes not only what he can do at the plate, but how he performs defensively. The defense might be what’s even more important than the hitting for a backup catcher, but Escarra has some good pop from the left-hand side of the plate.
Currently, the main competition at the position is likely going to be Alex Jackson, who the Yankees acquired in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds this winter. The 29-year-old has a good amount of experience as a catcher in the Big Leagues, but his offensive numbers have been poor.
In his career, he has slashed 132/.224 /.232, making him a non-factor at the plate. However, he is a right-handed hitter and with Wells being left-handed, the Yankees might prefer that.
This spring, Escarra is going to have a great opportunity to make the team. Besides being right-handed, Escarra appears like he will be an upgrade especially on offense compared to Jackson.
Even though he has bounced all around and taken an unconventional path to get here, a good spring should result in Escarra making the Opening Day roster as the backup catcher.