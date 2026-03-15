Yankees' Top Prospect Dax Kilby Reveals Goals for 2026 Season

The New York Yankees shocked a lot of people when they selected shortstop Dax Kilby in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

That's not to say it was a bad draft pick, but even Kilby acknowledged in his interview with MLB Pipeline that no one expected him to go that high.

Now, it's up to Kilby to prove the Yankees didn't make a mistake. The infielder is already a Top 100 prospect in baseball and he's currently ranked No. 4 in the Yankees organization.

It's far too soon to see Kilby get a Spring Training invite, but he noted he's already taken roughly 80 to 90 at-bats, so the team is doing everything in their power to get him up to speed as quickly as possible.

Kilby Discusses His Personal Goals and What the Yankees Expect From Him

"I like taking people by surprise, I don't think anyone expected me to go that high."#Yankees' 2025 first-rounder Dax Kilby (MLB's No. 94 prospect) discusses his time at Spring Training, his goals for the upcoming season and more: pic.twitter.com/amOcySBt65 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 14, 2026

"My goal this season is to kind of replicate what I did last season. Hit a little bit more power, a little more extra base hits, but other than that, my goal is to replicate what I did last year," Kilby said.

Last year, the rookie had 68 at-bats in the Florida State League. He slashed .353/.457/.441. It was interesting to see his OBP above his slugging, but he only had four extra base hits and drew 13 walks compared to his 11 strikeouts. His numbers at the plate were stellar, but the team has a clear goal in mind.

"I think that's one of the Yankees' biggest goals with me as well is getting me more defensively sound to be able to stick it short as I move up," he added. "A big priority in Spring Training has been my defense and I feel like I've grown a ton just in the six months that I've been in the Yankees organization."

Kilby Awaits His First Minor League Home Run

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 19-year-old isn't expected to reach the majors until 2028, which puts him in the same category as two of the team's other Top 10 prospects. Granted, those players are already 23 years old.

"I've tried to put on weight, put on close to 10 pounds. I think that'll help a lot just in terms of strength and being able to keep my size throughout the season," Kilby said. "...I just want to be myself and if I have success, they'll figure out what to do, not me."

The Yankees could find themselves in quite an interesting situation with both George Lombard Jr. and Kilby being quality shortstops. Their deal with Ryan McMahon runs through the 2027 season, which leaves a void at third base after his departure.

Other than that, the Anthony Volpe spot at short is still up in the air. The team will see how he looks upon his return, but both Lombard Jr. and Kilby have chances to solidify themselves in this Yankees lineup in the next few years.

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