Yankees Starting Rotation is Nowhere Near Expectations

Time and time again New York Yankees fans want to mention the returns of Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, but the team still needs to be at a good spot when they get back.

Both should be back at a decent point in the season, but if the Yankees have two of their five starters struggling on a consistent basis, things could get quite ugly.

Currently, Max Fried, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler are on schedule. Schlittler had a bit of a scare early but he's been great in his two starts.

Warren leads the team with 16.1 innings pitched with Luis Gil not too far behind. Gil just had a horrific day that wasn't great to see after Ryan Weathers once again struggled with his command.

Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers Are Bringing the Team Down

"Have to keep working... Gotta keep executing."



Luis Gil recaps his rough outing vs. the Tigers with @M_Marakovits pic.twitter.com/NCbnf6VPsU — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 15, 2026

Wins and losses in Spring Training certainly don't matter, but a short start in the regular season throws everything off schedule. Gil has a team high 17 strikeouts which is great, but it's the other things that are incredibly alarming.

The team's ERA sits at 3.99 but Gil's is nearly double that. His ERA of 6.28 isn't nearly as bad as Weathers', though the two are clear contributors to the team's average being much higher than it should be.

Weathers has an ERA of 8.68 and he's thrown exactly five fewer innings than Gil. That will certainly go down as his sample size increases, one would expect, but if he keeps up at this rate it'll increase to double-digits before it gets closer to Gil's.

Three Quality Starters Isn't Good Enough

A Wonderful Day for Will 🌴



6 IP // 2 H // 2 ER // 0 BB // 2 K pic.twitter.com/HpJdLkNEN3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 12, 2026

This team knows they have Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange waiting, but it's far too early to call their names instead of Gil and Weathers. Early spring struggles can be common, but it's alarming that it's not one but two of the Yankees starters who are dealing with such issues.

Schlittler has pitched 10 fewer innings than Warren but has the lowest ERA at 1.50. Warren's sits at 1.65 while Fried's is below the team's average at 3.86. Those three have done their part, but now it's up to Gil and Weathers.

If those two pull their weight there's no doubt this team will be in good shape. They're the first two on the chopping block when Cole and Rodon come back, so at this point the Yankees are treading water until those two return to the starting rotation.

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