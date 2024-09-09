Could Future of These 3 Yankees Rely on Playoff Success?
While the New York Yankees still boast an impressive 82-61 record, multiple players have underperformed with the team, especially over the past few months.
A few of these underperforming players are either set to enter free agency or have a club option the Yankees would have to activate if they're to wear pinstripes next season. And because of their sub-par performance in recent months, FanSided's Rucker Haringey wrote in a September 8 article that three of these players must produce in the postseason if they're to remain Yankees.
The first player noted was outfielder Alex Verdugo.
"Verdugo is posting a positive WAR of 0.8 on the year but that's largely a product of his above-average defense in left field. He's been one of the weakest corner outfielders in all of baseball at the plate. His OBP of just .294 and OPS of just .651 illustrate just how much he's struggled," Haringey wrote.
Verdugo will be an unrestricted free agent this season. Given that top Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez (who plays in left field like Verdugo) appears primed to finally start in New York next season, there's a good chance Verdugo's Yankees career will end this season, regardless of whether he turns his offensive woes around in the playoffs.
The second player listed was first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Haringey said, "Injuries have limited Anthony Rizzo to just 76 games on the season but his recent return to the active roster gives him a chance to earn a new contract with the Yankees. The problem for Rizzo is that it's been well over a full year before he played up to the level as a quality starter for a team with World Series aspirations."
Rizzo's contract has a team option for 2025, which means the Yankees decide whether they want to keep him around after this year. Given his age, injury history, mediocre offensive stats, and contract situation, it would likely take a miraculous postseason showing for Rizzo to return to New York next year.
The third and final player Haringey listed was former closer Clay Holmes.
"It's easy to envision a scenario where Holmes strings a good postseason run together to drastically increase his marketability heading into free agency," Haringey said. "If that doesn't happen, look for the Yankees to let him walk to free up money to sign a new closer. He has excellent stuff but he hasn't been able to make it pay for New York down the stretch."
Holmes is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. His reputation among Yankees fans may be too far gone for him to return next year. Yet, if Holmes can find the form he started the season with come playoff time, he could quickly become a New York hero once again and convince the team to re-sign him.
Here's to hoping.