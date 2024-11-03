Could Gleyber Torres Sign With Yankees' Arch-Rival This Offseason?
It remains to be seen whether the New York Yankees will try and re-sign Gleyber Torres in free agency this offseason.
Regardless of whether he returns to the Bronx or ends up elsewhere else, Torres showed down the stretch and in the playoffs that he can be an asset to any team's lineup. And since he's just 27 years old and might still have his best playing days ahead of him, Torres could sign for a lot of money this winter.
And a November 1 article from Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner suggested that Torres could play for the Yankees' arch-rival Boston Red Sox next season.
"This wasn't the walk year Torres probably envisioned. But while his performance can fluctuate and his defense can confound at times, he's still one of the most talented middle infielders on the market," Kavner wrote. "He'll also be just 28 when next year begins, and he flourished toward the end of 2024 after moving into the Yankees' leadoff spot."
Kavner then listed both the Yankees and the Red Sox as possible fits for Torres.
Torres has made it clear that he has loved his six seasons spent with the Yankees, and would be open to re-signing with them this offseason if they wanted to make a reunion happen.
For that reason, Torres might be hesitant to join the Red Sox. Although if they're the team that's willing to pay him the most this offseason, it's hard to imagine Torres turning that down to remain in the good graces of Yankees fans.