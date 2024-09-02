Could New York Yankees Leave This Struggling Veteran Off Postseason Roster?
The New York Yankees are getting healthy at just the right moment, with the postseason only a month away. However, as players return from injury, the club faces tough decisions about others who have been mainstays on the roster all season.
One of the few positive takeaways from Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals was the performance of Anthony Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in his first game back since June 16. With Rizzo reclaiming his role as the everyday first baseman, rookie Ben Rice was optioned back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after filling in for 49 games.
The return of the three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner could also mean the end of the line for a veteran who has appeared in 672 games for the Yankees since 2019.
Infielder DJ LeMahieu has played 207.2 innings at first base in 2024, helping fill the void while Rizzo was sidelined. When not playing first, LeMahieu typically covers the other corner infield spot. But now, with trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. taking over full-time at third base, LeMahieu finds himself without a clear path to consistent playing time. Even his original position, second base, is secured by Gleyber Torres.
However, the Yankees have bigger concerns than figuring out how to fit LeMahieu’s bat into the lineup. While his career in the Bronx started on a high note—earning an All-Star nod in 2019 and winning the American League batting title with a .364 average in 2020—his production has significantly declined since signing a six-year, $90 million contract in January 2021.
Initially, the drop-off was gradual. His .265/.353/.368 slash line over the first two years of the extension was respectable, even if it did not quite match his previous standards. He also remained relatively healthy, appearing in 275 of 324 possible games during that span.
Things took a turn when LeMahieu suffered a right foot injury that hampered him through most of the second half of 2022. The fracture led to ligament damage in his toes, limiting his ability to pivot and draining his power. He tried to push through in the final week of the season, but the Yankees ultimately left him off the postseason roster.
LeMahieu, now 36, suffered another non-displaced fracture in the same foot before the 2024 season. Since returning at the end of May, he has struggled, hitting just .202/.268/.258 with two home runs and five doubles over 225 plate appearances.
Assuming the Yankees carry 13 position players on their 26-man postseason roster, there is a strong argument for leaving LeMahieu off for the second time in three years. Besides their starting nine, the Yankees will likely keep a backup catcher and a primary outfielder on the bench, leaving two spots open. One of those spots appears set for switch-hitting utility man Oswaldo Cabrera, who provides more versatility and upside both offensively and defensively. For the final infield spot, veteran Jon Berti may be the choice. Berti hit .273/.322/.327 with a home run and four stolen bases in 17 games before landing on the injured list with a strained left calf. He is currently on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and could return soon.
LeMahieu is owed $30 million over the next two seasons, and with his performance continuing to decline, the Yankees may ultimately decide to absorb the remaining cost and let him go, as they have done with players like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson in recent years.