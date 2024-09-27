Could This Longtime Rival Fit into the Yankees’ Future Plans?
Could the New York Yankees be a fit for longtime rival Alex Bregman this offseason?
On Thursday, Jon Heyman explored this possibility in an article published by The New York Post. The MLB insider suggested a path for the Yankees to add the two-time All-Star third baseman to their lineup in 2025 and beyond.
“Jazz Chisholm Jr. could move to second [base], where he’s Gold Glove caliber,” Heyman wrote.
Since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline, Chisholm, 26, has played third base in all but one of his 44 games after previously manning center field for the Miami Marlins. Transitioning to a new position came with its challenges, as Chisholm had no major league experience at third base before arriving in New York.
Entering Friday, Chisholm holds a .939 fielding percentage at the hot corner, with 35 putouts, 72 assists, seven errors, and -2 defensive runs saved over 382.1 innings. In contrast, he has seven defensive runs saved in 1,330.1 career innings at second base, which is clearly his strongest position. However, that spot is currently occupied by Gleyber Torres, who, like Bregman, is set to become a free agent this winter.
Bregman, meanwhile, has been a consistently strong defensive third baseman. Since 2022, he ranks sixth among MLB players at his position and second in the American League with +16 Outs Above Average (OAA).
Bregman’s impact extends beyond his defense. In 144 games this season, he has posted a .256/.313/.447 slash line. Among the current Yankees lineup, he would rank fourth in home runs (26), third in RBIs (74), third in wRC+ (115), and fourth in OPS (.760).
From a baseball perspective, Bregman, who wears No. 2 in honor of Derek Jeter, would be an excellent fit for the Yankees, bringing a winning pedigree with two World Series rings and a .941 OPS over his last 24 postseason games. However, he is a polarizing figure among Yankees fans, having been a member of the Houston Astros during their 2017 cheating scandal and playing a significant role in eliminating New York from the ALCS three times during his nine-year career.
Bregman, who turns 31 next March, is in the final year of his five-year, $100 million extension with Houston. While the Astros are interested in retaining him, Heyman noted that the two sides were “far apart” on a contract as of last spring. Astros manager Joe Espada gave Bregman a hero’s send-off during the team’s last home regular-season game, signaling that this could be the end of his tenure in Houston.
The Yankees’ potential pursuit of Bregman will almost certainly be impacted by outfielder Juan Soto’s free-agent negotiations. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is expected to command a historic payday following a record-breaking year alongside AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge in the Bronx.