Could Yankees Acquire Underrated Star Infielder In Massive Trade Soon?
The New York Yankees have a few holes that need to be seriously addressed ahead of the July 30th trade deadline.
Time is running out and we likely will see a lot of movement across the league over the next week or so. New York is one team that pretty much is guaranteed to add ahead of the trade deadline and the infield has been an area that has been speculated that it needs a boost.
It isn't hard to see and the Yankees haven't gotten the offensive spark they expected from the first base, second base, and third base spots. The upcoming trade deadline could help fix at least one of these issues for the Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks are a team to look out for.
Arizona is in the hunt for a National League Wild Card spot but some still have speculated that it could be open for business ahead of the trade deadline and first baseman Christian Walker has been mentioned as a trade candidate. A move may not be likely at this moment, but the Yankees were called a "potential landing spot" for Walker by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"Few players in the game have been as overlooked in the last few years as Christian Walker, who ranks fourth in WAR at first base dating to 2020," Gleeman and Britton said. "He brings power at the plate and a slick glove at first. He's a guy who can help deepen the middle of most any order from the right side. Like more than half of the National League, the Diamondbacks currently straddle the buy/sell line. Potential landing spots: Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, (and) New York Yankees."
Walker is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner who is on pace to clear over 33 home runs and 94 RBIs for the third straight season. He has been underrated throughout his run with the Diamondbacks and will be a free agent at the end of the season so it wouldn't be shocking to see him get moved.
If the Diamondbacks are open to a deal, the Yankees should oblige and at least place a call.
