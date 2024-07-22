Insider Suggests Yankees Pursue Massive Trade For Rising Superstar Soon
The New York Yankees have a few clear needs after a rough month.
New York was one of the top teams in baseball over the first few months of the season but has performed at a completely different level over the last month. The Yankees notably have struggled and can't seem to get back on track.
The upcoming trade deadline could be a way to add another spark to the organization and hopefully help push it in the right direction. New York will need a boost as it hopes to make a deep playoff run this year and ESPN's Buster Olney suggested a trade for Oakland Athletics rising superstar Mason Miller could be an option to help add a needed arm.
"The Yankees have to go big at the deadline; they cannot win in October with the bullpen they have," Olney said. "Maybe that means prying Tanner Scott away from the (Miami Marlins), or convincing the Athletics that now is the time to trade Mason Miller. But New York must add at least one big arm to its relief corps, and maybe two, as well as possible upgrades in the infield, to improve the depth of its lineup."
Miller would be a massive pickup for the Yankees and could be the closer of the future. He is under team control over the next few years and was named an All-Star this year. Miller has a 2.27 ERA, 15 saves, and one of the best fastballs in all of baseball.
It's not often that 25-year-olds of this caliber are possibly available through trade. New York should give the Athletics a call and see what a deal would cost. No matter what they say, a deal would be worth it.
