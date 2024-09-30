Could Yankees Get Impact Hurler Back For Postseason?
With the regular season behind them and a first-round bye secured, the New York Yankees are enjoying some extra rest, which could help bring the timely return of a key reliever for the ALDS.
Before Sunday’s season finale, Yankees’ right-hander Jake Cousins spoke to reporters about his recovery from a strained right pec, an injury that forced him to leave six pitches into a September 19 game in Seattle after his velocity was noticeably down. He is currently on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to September 20.
“I feel really good,” Cousins told Greg Joyce of the New York Post, taking a day off after playing catch at Yankee Stadium on Friday and Saturday. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and face live hitters Thursday, which could clear him for activation from the IL in time for Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday, provided all goes well. YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits reported that Cousins is confident that he will be ready for the series.
Cousins, 30, arrived in New York without much fanfare after the Chicago White Sox traded him for cash considerations in late March. He had signed a minor league deal in December after allowing five runs over just 9.1 big league innings in 2023, a season marred by frequent trips to the minors and a stint on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation.
Shortly after joining his fifth organization since being drafted in 2017, Cousins was selected to Yankees’ big league roster on April 1 and has since established himself as a valuable part of the bullpen. In 37 appearances this season, Cousins went 2-1 with one save, a 2.37 ERA, and a 1.05 WHIP, striking out 53 and walking 20 over 38 innings.
His slider has been among the most effective pitches in the game, according to Statcast, generating a 47.2% whiff rate and holding opponents to a .141 average, with a 65.7% usage rate. He also mixes in a solid 95 mph sinker.
If Cousins clears the next two steps without setbacks, his return would be a major boost to the Yankees’ late-inning bullpen mix, which also includes Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle.
New York will host the winner of the Kansas City Royals-Baltimore Orioles Wild Card series in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday, October 5.