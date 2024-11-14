Could Yankees Sign Future Hall of Famer in Free Agency?
There's no doubt that Justin Verlander has been one of baseball's best pitchers since the start of the 21st century. While he only has a career 10-10 record and a 3.67 ERA against the New York Yankees in his career, Verlander is guaranteed to be in the MLB Hall of Fame someday.
Since making his MLB debut in 2005, Verlander has won two World Series championships, three Cy Young Awards, the 2011 AL MVP award, and has been to nine All-Star games.
However, Verlander is turning 42 years old in February and has dealt with several concerning injuries over the past few seasons. While his best days might be behind him, he's an unrestricted free agent this offseason and still believes he has something left to give an MLB team.
And in a November 14 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted that team might be the Yankees.
"Speaking of fellow Hall of Famers who stared mortality in the face this year, Verlander began 2024 on the IL and never got into a groove after he returned. His fastball (93.5 mph) and contact rate (81.0 percent) both took turns for the worse," Rymer wrote.
"The righty nonetheless believes he has 'a lot more to give.' There won't be much downside in a team paying to find out, though said team had better have other options lined up in the event that this year really was the beginning of the end for Verlander," he added before predicting the Verlander would sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the Yankees this offseason.
The Yankees might be hesitant to sign a 42-year-old — and rightfully so. But Verlander's 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA with the Houston Astros in 2022 (not to mention his proven postseason pedigree) might convince New York to give him a shot.