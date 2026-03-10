Predicting Yankees' Opening Day Lineup

The New York Yankees are helping kick the 2026 MLB season off with a bang, playing a special Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants from Oracle Park the night before Opening Day.

Here's a prediction for what the Yankees lineup will look like the first game of the year:

LF Cody Bellinger

1B Ben Rice

RF Aaron Judge

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

CF Trent Grisham

DH Giancarlo Stanton

C Austin Wells

3B Ryan McMahon

SS Jose Caballero

LHP Max Fried

While much of the Yankees' lineup seems much the same as last season, there are several key differences.

Yankees Lineup Sees Big Differences From 2025 to 2026

Paul Goldschmidt spent much of the year starting at first base in 2025. Now, he's expected to take more of a platoon role behind Ben Rice, in his third season in the majors. Last year, Rice got a good few starts at first, but played lots of the season between designated hitter and catcher. Now, he's expected to be the Yankees' go-to at first (though Goldschmidt is a known lefty killer, so could still get some starts even if Rice isn't injured).

One of the main reasons Rice spent time at DH was because Giancarlo Stanton began the 2025 season on the injured list. Though Stanton made some worrying comments about pain from his double tennis elbow, he's looked strong in Spring Training and should be right in at designated hitter yet again.

Last year in the infield, the Yankees experimented with both Jazz Chisholm Jr. and DJ LeMahieu at third base. That experiment ultimately failed, and the Pinstripes designated LeMahieu for assignment and traded for Ryan McMahon. While Chisholm will remain near the top of the batting order, hitting is McMahon's weakest point so he'll be towards the bottom. On the bright side, McMahon has been having a standout Spring Training this year and appears to be benefitting from a full offseason under the tutelage of Yankees staff.

Feb 26, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One of the biggest shakeups will be seeing Jose Caballero at shortstop. Anthony Volpe will miss Opening Day to continue his recovery from surgery to repair a torn labrum and will debut later in the year. Caballero will likely be tapped for the starting job, though it could also go to Oswaldo Cabrera, who recently made his Spring Training debut after recovering from a broken ankle suffered in May of 2025.

The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same

Despite these changes, one thing remains immutable: Aaron Judge. The Yankees' captain will surely appear close to the top of the lineup where his superstar ability to hit home runs can best be utilized. Along with him are left fielder Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham.

Finally, Yankees fans should expect to see a show when ace lefty Max Fried takes the mound. The Pinstripes will want to pull out all the stops. Having their baseball-leading flamethrower in the first game of the year is sure to remind everyone exactly why the Yankees are one of the most dominant teams in the history of sport.

