Yankees Farm System Decline Gives Plenty to be Concerned About

There's no doubt the New York Yankees have quite a few key prospects who could help shape the future, but the rest of their farm system is far from ideal.

MLB Pipeline gave the Yankees a No. 26 ranking, meaning only four teams have a worse farm system than the 27-time World Champions.

There's certainly talent between shortstop George Lombard Jr., outfielder Spencer Jones, and pitchers Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Roodriguez, but a few notable players don't make up for the rest.

Yankees fans have plenty to be concerned about as their team had the No. 11 farm system going into the 2024 season. That's a 15 spot decrease in a two year span, something no team should ever have to experience.

Yankees Love to Trade Top Prospects

21 of the Yankees Top 30 prospects are pitchers which is more than any other team. Whether that's a good or bad thing remains to be seen, though one of those players is Cade Winquest who must make the Opening Day roster or he'll return to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees need for some new bullpen talent has been known for quite some time, but that doesn't mean throwing a prospect in there will solve the issue. This team has showed they don't always have a ton of patience either, especially with what happened to Jake Bird last year at the trade deadline.

Keep in mind, this Yankees team just traded four prospects ahead of the 2026 season to bring in starting pitcher Ryan Weathers. Whether that's worth it or not remains to be seen, though it's clear why their farm system ranking continues to decline when trades like those are made.

Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?

This is far from an issue that can be fixed overnight, and it's not like the Yankees have a ton of extremely talent future big leaguers on their roster. Anyone can have a breakout year at any given moment, but it should be noted a pair of players in their Top 30 aren't estimated to hit the big leagues until 2030 or beyond.

Regardless, New York may be in trouble. MLB Pipeline releases these rankings prior to the season and at the midway point, and the Yankees have fallen or remained the same in each of the last four installments. They've gone from No. 11 to 18 to 22 the last two times, but now at No. 26 fans are absolutely right to be concerned.

