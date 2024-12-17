Devin Williams Surprised He Was Dealt to Yankees; Open to Extension
Before the New York Yankees acquired one of baseball’s top closers, the former Milwaukee Brewers star was convinced that another contender would land him.
During his introductory Zoom press conference on Tuesday, Devin Williams told reporters that he had expected to be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had been linked to the right-handed reliever in multiple reports. However, it was the Yankees who ultimately made the strongest offer, sending former All-Star starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee in return.
"I kinda thought I'd be going to L.A., that's what I was being told,” Williams said. “The Yankees snuck in there under the table and got the deal done."
The Yankees, who lost to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, managed to swoop in and prevent Williams from joining the NL powerhouse. While Williams admitted he was a bit surprised by the news, he expressed his excitement about joining the Yankees, calling it a “tremendous honor.”
Williams, 30, is a former NL Rookie of the Year (2020), a two-time NL Reliever of the Year (2020, 2023), and a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023). Known for his unhittable "airbender" changeup, the right-hander has firmly established himself as one of MLB’s premier relievers.
Though Williams missed the first four months of the 2024 season due to stress fractures in his back, he was dominant when healthy. In 22 regular-season appearances, he recorded 14 saves, a 1.25 ERA, a 2.06 FIP, and an impressive 43.2% strikeout rate.
However, during the postseason, he appeared to be tipping his pitches and gave up a pivotal ninth-inning home run to Pete Alonso in Game 3 of the Wild Card series. The go-ahead three-run blast ultimately ended the Brewers' season and marked the end of Williams' tenure in Milwaukee.
Over the past five years, Williams' 1.70 ERA ranks second among qualified relievers, trailing only Emmanuel Clase. His 2.24 FIP ranks third, behind Edwin Díaz and Matt Brash, while his 40.8% strikeout rate is second only to Díaz.
Earlier in the offseason, the Brewers declined Williams' $10.5 million option as part of a cost-cutting move. Williams is expected to earn between $8 million and $9 million in his final arbitration year before hitting free agency next offseason. Despite his expiring contract, he seemed open to discussing an extension with the Yankees.
“I think if it’s right for both sides, that’s definitely always an option,” Williams said. He added that after spending six years with the Brewers, he understood how the organization tends to operate and had expected them to move on from him before he reached free agency, just as they did with All-Star starter Corbin Burnes last offseason.
Williams is widely regarded as one of the top closers in the game, although he also thrived in a setup role during his time as a teammate of Josh Hader. Now, paired with 2024 breakout closer Luke Weaver, Williams joins a Yankees bullpen that could feature one of the most formidable 1-2 punches in baseball, regardless of who closes games.