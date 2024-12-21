Did Yankees Chances of Landing Nolan Arenado Increase With Paul Goldschmidt?
The New York Yankees can recreate what had been a mainstay at the corners of the St. Louis Cardinals' infield dating back to 2021.
After signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal on Saturday, the Yankees are still in need of an infielder who plays second or third base.
It's no secret that the Cardinals have been in trade talks surrounding third baseman Nolan Arenado and the chances of the 10-time Gold Glove winner landing with the Yankees may have just increased following the addition of Goldschmidt.
Prior to Goldschmidt signing to play in the Bronx, MLB.com reported that this move could entice Arenado to his waive his no-trade clause in a potential deal that would send him to the Yankees.
"Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner," per MLB.com. "The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman."
The report also revealed that the Cardinals rejected the offer without bringing it to Arenado for approval.
Arenado already turned down a trade earlier in the week that would have sent him to the Houston Astros. St. Louis would have payed down $15-20 million on his deal, per MLB.com.
Bringing in Arenado would allow the Yankees to shift 2024 trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base.
Arenado, 33, has three years remaining on his deal at $74 million. However, the Colorado Rockies, who traded Arenado to the Cardinals in 2021, are on the hook for $22 million, so any team that acquires the All-Star third baseman would be absorbing $60 million.
Arenado had a down season in 2024, slashing .272/.325/.394 with a .719 OPS, 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 152 games. But last year was an outlier compared to his career standards and his bat should fare better in a lineup where Aaron Judge, Chisholm, Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton are protecting him.
The other alternative for the Yankees is to dish out a long-term contract to third baseman Alex Bregman. That being said, Arenado is likely their best short-term option at third base and could potentially move to first base if Goldschmidt departs after 2025.
Depending on what the Yankees would have to give up, they already failed on trying to swap Marcus Stroman's contract for Arenado's deal.
It's still possible that they can work out a different deal that doesn't involve Stroman. Arenado would have to approve a trade, but the addition of Goldschmidt has seemingly increased the Yankees chances to land Arenado.