Yankees Sign Paul Goldschmidt to One-Year Deal Filling First Base Void
The New York Yankees now have their man at first base in former St. Louis Cardinals free agent and 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt.
On Saturday, the Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal to fill the void left by Anthony Rizzo at first base.
Jack Curry of The YES Network was the first to report the agreement and Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports had the contract figures.
Per Nightengale, the Yankees had been aggressively pursuing Goldschmidt all week before a deal ultimately came to fruition.
Rumors of Goldschmidt potentially signing with the Yankees became scorching hot after first baseman Christian Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros on Friday.
A December 19 article from The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote, "The Yankees appear increasingly likely to go with a more inexpensive option at first base than (Pete Alonso or Walker, according to sources briefed on their pursuits.
"The free-agent alternatives include Paul Goldschmidt," he added.
Then a December 20 article from MLB.com added, "With first baseman Christian Walker off the free-agent market after agreeing to sign with the Astros, the Yankees’ interest in adding veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is rapidly increasing, sources told MLB.com on Friday."
While the article also noted that Goldschmidt looking for a multi-year deal in free agency "might cause some pause" for the Yankees, they're clearly still interested and might have already offered Goldschmidt a contract.
And a December 21 X post from Heyman conveyed that the Goldschmidt sweepstakes might come to a conclusion soon.
"Paul Goldschmidt expected to choose a team soon. Yankees are interested. Other potential fits include AZ SF SEA and NYM. Pluses: Solid 2nd half of 2024 after uncharacteristic start, excellent overall résumé, great in clubhouse, very short term," Heyman wrote.
The 2022 NL MVP hit .245 with a .716 OPS, 22 home runs, and 65 RBIs last season. While these stats aren't great, Goldschmidt's OPS has never been lower than .810 in a season since 2012, and his career OPS is .891.
He also had a strong second half, slashing .271/.319/.480 with a .799 OPS, nine home runs and 28 RBI. In his final 30 games, Goldschmidt slashed .330/.370/.550 with a .920 OPS. The 37-year-old hit left-handed pitching well with a .295 average and .839 OPS in 2024.
Now that the Yankees secured him on a one-year deal, Goldschmidt looks like a perfect fit for their infield — especially if it also helps them trade for his former Cardinals teammate Nolan Arenado.
With the addition of Goldschmidt, recent trade acquisition Cody Bellinger is destined to play either center field or left field for the Yankees on a daily basis.
The Yankees' position player group is nearly set with third base or second base being the final need on their roster.