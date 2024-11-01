Dodgers’ Reliever Takes Jab at Yankees’ Defense in Post-World Series Interview
The New York Yankees' defensive shortcomings flew somewhat under the radar nationally during the regular season, but since their fifth-inning meltdown in Game 5 of the World Series, scrutiny has intensified.
On Thursday, Joel Sherman published a story in the New York Post detailing how the Los Angeles Dodgers exposed the Yankees' fatal flaw. Los Angeles reportedly informed its players that the Yankees relied on "talent over fundamentals," encouraging them to "put the ball in play to make the Yankees execute."
Los Angeles' strategy unfolded exactly as planned. The Yankees committed two errors—Aaron Judge dropped a fly ball, and Anthony Volpe one-hopped a throw to third base. Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo also miscommunicated on a play that could have ended the inning without any damage, allowing Mookie Betts to beat them to the bag in a disastrous fifth inning that led to five Dodgers runs and a 7-6 victory.
In a postgame interview with Rob Bradford, host of the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Dodgers’ reliever Joe Kelly took a shot at the Yankees' defensive abilities.
"We were down 5-0," Kelly said. "They put Fat Joe up on the board [scoreboard] and I was like, 'Oh, it's an easy dub now.' Fat Joe's the curse. They started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee defense…we started chipping away, chipping away. Bad play, bad play. And end up getting my second one [World Series championship] with the Dodgers."
The "curse" Kelly referenced involved Bronx-born rapper Fat Joe, who had been mocked on social media for stepping onto the mound in Timberland boots and failing to energize the Yankee Stadium crowd during his pregame performance ahead of World Series Game 3. Much like the Yankees' bats for most of Game 3, New York's momentum disappeared following their self-inflicted wounds in the fifth inning of Game 5.
Beyond their poor defensive execution, Sherman noted that the Dodgers' metrics ranked the Yankees as the "worst baserunning team" in the sport, along with having the "worst positioned outfield."
"They were amazed how many times relay throws came skittering through the infield with no one taking charge and how often Jazz Chisholm Jr., for example, was out of place or just standing still when a play was in action," Sherman wrote.
Throughout the season, the Yankees' defense, baserunning, and hustle faced frequent criticism from fans, often defended by manager Aaron Boone. But now that their fundamental weaknesses have been exposed, perhaps New York will reevaluate its approach to teaching the finer details of the game as they turn the page to 2025.