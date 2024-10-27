Dodgers Reveal Shohei Ohtani's Status Ahead of Yankees' Must-Win Game
The World Series is shifting from Chavez Ravine to the Bronx, but the stars will still be out.
In Game 2, the Los Angeles Dodgers dealt with the worst possible injury scare as designated hitter Shohei Ohtani subluxed (partially dislocated) his left shoulder and had to leave the contest. Fortunately, it appears that the two-way superstar will be able to play on.
According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani "is in a great spot and will be playing in Game 3 on Monday". ESPN's Karl Ravech subsequently reported the update from Roberts.
The New York Yankees shouldn't be surprised by this update given the stakes of the Fall Classic; two of their own players, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., are on the World Series roster despite playing through their own injuries (two fractured fingers and a left elbow flexor strain, respectively). Additionally, Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman (who has two homers in this series, including a walk-off grand slam in Game 1) is playing through a right ankle sprain.
Had Ohtani's injury made him unavailable to play, the Yankees would have inadvertently gotten a competitive break, as they trail the series two games to none. However, considering the sheer depth of the Dodgers' lineup, New York would still need to pitch with just as much caution.
Needless to say, nobody likes to see opposing players get injured, and the Yankees are no different; when team captain Aaron Judge was asked about how Ohtani's injury could impact New York's approach to the rest of the series, he immediately sent the 30-year-old Japanese phenom his best wishes.
"It's tough. You never like seeing the best player getting hurt like that," Judge said. "Hopefully it's all good news. We'll see what happens."
Although Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3, he is just 1-for-8 in the series (the one hit being a crucial eighth-inning double in Game 1) prior to the injury, so Yankees' starter Clarke Schmidt will look to keep the slugger in check on Monday.