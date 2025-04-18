Enraged New York Yankees Slugger Blasts Umpire With NSFW Post After Ejection
There's usually some drama when AL East teams square off, and Thursday night's game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays was no different.
With the Yankees leading 6-3 in the top of the seventh, one out and a runner on first, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took a 3-2 fastball from Mason Montgomery that was clearly below the strike zone. Believing it was ball four, he tossed his bat away and prepared to take first base.
Home plate umpire John Bacon didn't see it that way, however, and shockingly called strike three.
Chisholm, like many viewers watching at home, couldn't believe it. He removed his helmet and immediately started arguing with Bacon, who removed his face mask and defended his abysmal call.
As Chisholm became increasingly animated and upset, Aaron Boone came out of the dugout and got between the two to try to calm his player down. The frustrated slugger continued yelling and swearing at Bacon as he walked towards the dugout, however, at which point the umpire had heard enough and threw him out of the game.
Chisholm wasn't done complaining, though. Shortly after his ejection and with the game still in progress, he shared a NSFW post on X that has since been deleted.
"Not even (expletive) close!!!!!" he posted from the clubhouse.
While players using electronic devices during games is against MLB rules and Chisholm will likely be disciplined for it, the former All-Star had a right to be angry. The pitch in question was clearly a ball and was a terrible call by Bacon.
It may have been a make-up call after Bacon called the previous pitch a ball, but he only made things work with his egregious mistake.
It's been a rough week for Bacon, who was heavily criticized by Baltimore Orioles fans for his horrendous performance during Sunday's game where his calls strongly favored the Toronto Blue Jays.
Some fans think he should be fired, and Chisholm probably agrees with them.