Ex-New York Yankees Slugger Joins Chicago White Sox, Gets Camp Invite
Ahead of the trade deadline in 2021, the New York Yankees pulled off a massive transaction with the Texas Rangers.
Looking to bolster their lineup for the stretch run and postseason, they acquired two-time All-Star, and soon-to-be two-time Gold Glove winner, Joey Gallo.
Lauded for his power and patience at the plate to draw walks, he seemed like the perfect fit for the New York lineup. The short porch in right field would seemingly play to his strengths as he could rack up home runs.
Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out that way.
Gallo struggled mightily with the Yankees, recording a .159/.291/.368 slash line in 140 games and 550 plate appearances. He was still hitting the ball hard with regularity but experienced brutal luck with a batting average on balls in play with .193 in 2021 and .217 in 2022.
He would be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers just over a year after New York had acquired him, which has started his tour of the MLB as a journeyman.
In 2023, he spent the year with the Minnesota Twins. Last year, he was a member of the Washington Nationals.
For the 2025 season, he will be looking to latch on with the Chicago White Sox.
As shared by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago-Sun Times, Gallo has agreed to a minor league with the White Sox and has received an invitation to spring training as a non-roster player.
Given the current state of the franchise, there is a good chance that Gallo could earn a spot on the Opening Day roster with solid performances in camp.
This is a roster bereft of Major League talent as they embark on what could be a lengthy rebuild that features a lot of losing on the field.
Despite the shortcomings in his offensive game, Gallo still does offer some pop from the left side and versatility in the field. He could be a useful bench piece or platoon player in the right situation.