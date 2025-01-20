Ex-Yankees Coach Jeff Torborg Dies at 83
On Sunday morning, the news was released that Jeff Torborg, former major-league catcher and long-time MLB coach for several teams (including the New York Yankees), died at 83 years old.
Torborg, who is from New Jersey, had a 10-year career as a catcher in MLB. Three of his most memorable moments include when he caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game on September 9, 1965, Bill Singer’s no-hitter on July 20, 1970, and the legendary Nolan Ryan's first no-hitter on May 15, 1973.
Three years after Torborg's playing career came to a close in 1973, he became a manager for the first time in 1977 with Cleveland. He eventually became a member of the Yankees coaching staff from 1979-88 before becoming the White Sox’ manager.
Torburg also spent time as the New York Mets' manager. Upon news of his passing, Mets announcer Howie Rose made an X post that wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of former Mets manager Jeff Torborg. Extremely nice man with a good sense of humor. Upon seeing the busts of Mets Hall of Famers in Shea’s Diamond Club he said 'They should have one of me. I was the biggest bust they ever had!' RIP."
It has been a difficult past month for people within the Yankees community passing away, as Hall of Famer and MLB All-Time Stolen Base Leader Rickey Henderson (who played for the Yankees from 1985-1989) died on December 21 at 65 years old due to pneumonia.
It remains to be seen how the Yankees or MLB at large will honor Henderson during the 2025 season.