Ex-Yankees Fan-Favorite Could Be On Trade Block Making Reunion Possible
If the New York Yankees want to win their first World Series title since 2009 this season, they need to be active this month.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than a month away and the Yankees will need to add some more depth if they want to make a deep playoff run. They have been great so far this season, but their depth has been tested recently. New York has dealt with some injuries and has been playing its worst baseball of the season over the last few weeks.
The Yankees still have plenty of time to right the ship, but a solid trade deadline should be viewed as a necessity. New York's starting rotation has taken a step back recently and therefore adding some more firepower could make a lot of sense.
One old friend could even be available and give New York a boost. Former Yankees All-Star Luis Severino currently calls the New York Mets home, but he "could hit the market," according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"(The Mets) are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid," Heyman said. "They, in fact, maybe the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race, as our Mike Puma reported. Jose Butto, Christian Scott, and (Tylor Megill) are extras now, meaning vets like Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana or even Luis Severino could hit the market."
If the Mets actually make Severino available, a reunion would make a lot of sense. He had the most success of his career as a member of the Yankees but injuries ended his tenure with the club on a sour note.
Severino has completely turned things around this season with the Mets and has a 3.42 ERA in 16 starts. He was beloved with the Yankees at one point and a reunion could make sense for him as well as for New York's rotation. It may be tough to get a deal done between the cross-town rivals, but the Yankees at least should look into a move.
