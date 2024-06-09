Ex-Yankees Fan-Favorite May Be Available; Will New York Reunite This Summer?
The New York Yankees have had performed well above expectations so far this season but that doesn't mean they will be complacent around the trade deadline.
Now is the point in the season where clubs start to address their needs and consider players who could help down the stretch and into the playoffs. The Yankees have been great this season and don't have many holes, but could use a little more depth this summer.
It already has been speculated that the Yankees could use some more help in the infield and an old friend could be available and would make a lot of sense in a trade. Former Yankees utility man Gio Urshela currently plays for the Detroit Tigers but could be moved this summer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Like (Jack Flaherty), outfielder Mark Canha will be a free agent following the season, and his on-base skills and solid glove make him a desirable acquisition," Passan said. "Gio Urshela's infield versatility makes him a no-brainer to deal for a lottery-ticket prospect. The bullpen is where the Tigers get really interesting. Right-handers Jason Foley, Alex Lange, and Will Vest all have big stuff, Alex Faedo can go multiple innings, and all come with at least three more years of club control after this season."
Urshela spent the 2019-2021 seasons with the Yankees and played arguably the best baseball of his career. He can play all over the diamond while also adding another steady bat to the lineup. He already has had success in New York and likely wouldn't cost much in a trade.
New York needs some depth all throughout the infield and Urshela could provide that.
