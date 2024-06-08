Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Should Target Former Rookie Of The Year To Fill Hole At Deadline

New York still has some work to do this summer despite a red-hot start to the season

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reacts after hitting a RBI single in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here before we know it and the New York Yankees likely will be looking to add.

New York has what it takes to compete for a World Series title with the roster as constructed, but every contender will be looking to add at the deadline. The Yankees should be no different and also add so they don't fall behind their rivals.

It's uncertain exactly what the Yankees will do, but some have tried to make predictions. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson said the Yankees need infield help as well as a reliever.

"Everyone can agree that the usual suspects -- that being the MLB-best (Philadelphia Phillies), the (Los Angeles Dodgers), and the Yankees -- will be active heading into the deadline," Anderson said. "Each has an obvious area of need: the Phillies could use some outfield help; the Dodgers pitching reinforcements; the Yankees an infielder. You can bet your bottom dollar that every contender will pursue another reliever."

If the Yankees want to add some help in the infield, there will be some intriguing options out there. One player who could make some sense who Anderson suggested could be moved is 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India.

He is under team control until 2027 and could help out this season in the infield while also providing a cheap replacement for Gleyber Torres for at least the next two seasons.

India has been solid so far this season and has hit four home runs, driven in 26 runs, stolen five bases, and slashed .244/.361/.347. If he's available, why not at least place a call to see what the price is? He's still young and could add some much-needed depth in the infield.

