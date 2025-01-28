Ex-Yankees Pitcher Michael King Reportedly Back on Trade Block
Just one year after the New York Yankees traded Michael King as part of the Juan Soto deal, the veteran right-hander could soon be on the move again.
In an article published Monday by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was revealed that King is “among the starting pitchers who remain in play” in ongoing trade talks. Fellow San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease was also mentioned as a potential trade chip, despite being acquired just last year for a package including Drew Thorpe, another pitcher sent to the Padres in the Soto deal.
Both King and Cease are set to become unrestricted free agents after the 2025 season. However, unlike Cease, King and the Padres did not reach an agreement before the arbitration filing deadline and are slated for a hearing. King requested $8.8 million, while the Padres offered $7.325 million.
King, 29, was primarily used as a reliever in New York until late 2023, when the Yankees moved him into the starting rotation. In eight starts to close out the season, the right-hander posted an impressive 1.88 ERA.
After joining San Diego, King entered his first full season as a starter and exceeded expectations. In 31 appearances (30 starts), he went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a 10.4 K/9 rate over a career-high 173.2 innings. He finished seventh in the NL Cy Young voting.
In his postseason debut, King tossed seven shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves, striking out 12 batters and walking none. His second postseason start, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, was less sharp—he allowed two homers and five earned runs in five innings—but still earned the win.
Statcast data shows that King posted a career-best 30.3% hard-hit rate in 2024, with an average exit velocity of just 85.7 mph—both ranking in the top 3% in MLB. He relied on a five-pitch mix, with his sinker (+7 run value) and changeup (+10 run value) being his most effective offerings. He also mixed in a four-seamer, sweeper, and slider.
Like last offseason, the Padres appear to be operating under financial constraints following the passing of late owner Peter Seidler. Despite numerous quality players still being available on the open market, San Diego is one of four teams that has yet to sign a major-league free agent this winter and has even floated three-time batting champion Luis Arráez in trade talks.
Rosenthal reported that one reason the open market remains clogged this close to spring training is the volume of trades being discussed throughout the league. The Yankees have also reportedly been trying to unload Marcus Stroman’s $18.3 million salary but have yet to find any takers.
It remains unclear which teams might emerge as the frontrunners to land King, but it is difficult to see the Yankees fitting him into their current rotation. With Stroman included, they have six major-league starters on their roster.
Right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who spent much of the 2022 season in the bullpen, could potentially return to that role if the right opportunity arises. However, Schmidt made 32 starts in 2023 and posted career-best numbers in 2024, going 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and a 9.8 K/9 rate over 16 starts, despite missing time due to a right lat strain.
New York’s rotation also features 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, while 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, along with two-time All-Star lefties Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, are locked into expensive long-term deals. Given that King is likely seen as a one-year rental, he may not command as significant a trade return as some might expect. Still, assuming he maintains his production, the right-hander would be difficult to afford past this season.
FanGraphs currently estimates the Yankees’ 2025 payroll to be $2 million over the newly implemented fourth luxury tax threshold of $301 million. King will cost roughly $10-11 million less than Stroman next season, which would bring them under that threshold if the two are moved in separate deals—but that figure does not account for any additional bullpen arms or infielders they may want to acquire.