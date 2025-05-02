Former All-Star Slugger Predicted To Waive No-Trade Clause To Join New York Yankees
The New York Yankees are off to a great start, but this is a team that can still use some improvements before the MLB trade deadline.
Despite having to overcome a lot of injuries, the Yankees are in first place in the American League East and looking like a legitimate contender once again.
Even though New York is off to a strong start, the team isn’t perfect. In the starting rotation, the back end continues to be a massive concern with pitchers struggling. Outside of Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, it’s hard to trust anyone in the rotation as of now.
Furthermore, even though the lineup has been arguably one of the best in the league, there is still a glaring hole at third base.
Currently, Oswaldo Cabrera has been mostly playing the position, but the numbers are uninspiring. He has slashed .291/.364/.354 with one home run and eight RBI. While DJ LeMahieu is trending toward coming back soon, it’s impossible to count on him to stay healthy and be effective.
With the hot corner still in a position of need, there is an excellent potential trade target for New York before the trade deadline.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado potentially waiving his no-trade clause to join the Yankees.
“Arenado would give New York an upgrade over the .705 OPS that Oswaldo Cabrera has produced. This deal would also reunite him with Paul Goldschmidt, as the Yankees try to make a deep playoff run for the second time in as many seasons.”
After a down campaign in 2024, Arenado has bounced back nicely this season. So far, he has slashed .243/.336/.411 with three home runs and 13 RBI. Furthermore, the gold glove caliber defense has been there as well.
The most significant caveat in pursing Arenado is the no-trade clause that he has. Even though the Cardinals had a deal in place to send him to the Houston Astros, the former All-Star exercised his right to stay in St. Louis.
However, if the Yankees got a deal in place, they seem like a great destination for him. His friend and teammate of last year, Paul Goldschmidt, has been thriving in New York, and the team appears to be one of the best in the AL.
If Arenado is seeking to be on a competitive team, the Yankees could present him with the best opportunity.
New York could still certainly use an upgrade at the hot corner and the talented third baseman would be a significant boost.
Overall, the two sides appear to be great fits for each other, and this situation will be worth monitoring come the trade deadline.