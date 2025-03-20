Former MLB Exec Thinks New York Yankees Hold One Major Edge Over AL East Competition
Heading into spring training, the New York Yankees once again looked like they would be the odds-on favorites in the American League East.
Despite losing superstar right fielder Juan Soto in free agency to the New York Mets, they looked to have the most well-balanced team in the division.
Of course, things rarely go exactly to plan and the Yankees have experienced that first hand this spring.
The presumed gap they had between themselves and their AL East rivals has shrunk considerably given all of the injuries that the team has suffered during spring training over the last few weeks.
Ace Gerrit Cole is going to miss the entire year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is going to miss a few months with a bad lat strain.
Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu are both starting on the shelve as well.
What is going to help overcome those losses, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) is a stellar bullpen.
In his report card for the AL East, every team looks to have a solid relief pitching group, as the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays all received “B” grades for theirs.
That strong grade was given to them despite Scott Effross and Jake Cousins both suffering injuries during spring training and Jonathan Loaisiga’s rehab not having him ready for Opening Day.
On top of that, they lost former closer Clay Holmes and excellent reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency to the Mets and Detroit Tigers.
Despite that, the Yankees received an “A” from the former MLB executive as they look to have an elite bullpen heading into the 2025 season.
The biggest reason for the optimistic outlook is the presence of Devin Williams.
A two-time All-Star, he has turned himself into arguably the best relief pitcher in baseball. Whenever you have a pitch with a nickname, as his changeup has been dubbed “Airbender,” you are doing something right.
Across 235.2 career innings, Williams has a 1.83 ERA with 375 strikeouts as opponents struggle to make any hard contact, let alone putting the bat on the ball at all.
With him taking over the ninth inning role, Luke Weaver is moving into a set-up role in front of him. Ian Hamilton has turned into a weapon for Aaron Boone as well.
The only issue that could arise right now is Tim Hill being the only left-handed option currently projected to make the Opening Day roster. But, that could change with veteran Tyler Matzek still being in the mix as a non-roster invitee.