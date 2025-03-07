Former MLB Executive Shares Which New York Yankees Offseason Move Was Their Best
With spring training moving right along for the New York Yankees, they are anxiously awaiting the start of the new campaign.
As the long offseason draws to a close, the Yankees will have getting back to the World Series as their No. 1 goal this year.
It was a challenging winter for New York after losing their superstar to the New York Mets. However, despite that, the team was able to pivot nicely and make some solid additions to create a balanced team.
Some of the most notable moves in free agency were the signings of Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt. But, they also worked the trade market nicely by acquiring Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams.
Even though all of those moves appear to be good on paper, one move stood out.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently named the best move for the Yankees this winter being the decision to sign Fried to a long-term deal.
“The Max Fried signing gave the Yankees the best and deepest rotation in the division, with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman, though Gil’s early injury will test that depth.”
There is a lot to like about the decision to spend big and sign the talented southpaw for New York.
Fried is a two-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner and helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series in 2021.
Throughout his career, he has totaled a 73-36 record with a lifetime ERA of 3.07. The numbers are very impressive for Fried, and he will be joining Cole right at the top of the rotation for the Yankees.
With him on the team, they will now arguably have the best one-two punch at the top of the rotation in the American League.
Furthermore, even though Gil is going to miss a significant amount of time with a lat strain, New York has depth in the rotation to make up for that.
Even though the regular season stats for the 31-year-old are very good, it will be the playoffs where the Yankees will be counting on him to be great. If he can perform like he does in the regular season when the calendar flips to October, New York is going to be a very challenging team to eliminate.
While the contract is a lengthy and expensive one, Fried is coming off a great year in 2024.
The left-hander is known for his devasting curveball, which shouldn’t be impacted by his aging as much as someone who relies on an overpowering fastball.
Overall, the Fried signing was the best move they made this winter.