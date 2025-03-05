Former New York Yankees Coach Weighs In on Team's Spring Training Injuries
The New York Yankees are not having a great start to spring training, with a number of players already going down with notable injuries.
Former MVP Giancarlo Stanton has tendinitis in both elbows, which will put him on the shelf to start the regular season. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a calf issue and has no current timetable to return. Relief pitcher Scott Effross is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Then there is starting pitcher Luis Gil, who will be sidelined beyond Opening Day due to a high-grade lat strain. He is the reigning American League Rookie of the Year and one of the difference makers in this rotation.
Former Yankees hitting coach, Sean Casey, talked about Gil's injury and what New York will do to replace him on his "Mayor's Office" podcast.
Casey said about the injured Yankees' pitcher, " When you see Booney (Aaron Boone) say that he's not going to throw for six weeks. That means this is a three-month thing."
Casey was a three-time All-Star first baseman with a .302 lifetime batting average over his 12-year big league career. He mapped out the general timeline for Gil as six weeks before he resumes throwing, followed by two weeks of building back up after the injury. Then a rehab assignment of two or three starts, especially since the 26-year-old pitcher will miss most of spring training.
That looks like a late May, if not an early June return for last season's breakout star, and that's with no setbacks.
Casey called this injury "a big blow" for New York, even though they have an excellent in-house option to fill in with Marcus Stroman.
When pitchers and catchers reported in mid-February, Stroman made it very clear that he was a starting pitcher, not a bullpen arm.
Casey discussed Stroman's stance at length when it happened, saying that the veteran pitcher should focus on getting better and that these situations have a way of working themselves out.
Gil's injury is an opportunity for Stroman to get his career back on track after a rocky second half in 2024. The veteran was left off the postseason roster last year, but he's now in a position to be a factor early in 2025.
If he performs well, the right-hander will make everyone forget about the distractions he brought to the team in early spring training.