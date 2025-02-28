Former New York Yankees Hitting Coach Weighs In on Rookie Outfielder's Struggles
New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez is projected to lead off for the team when the regular season begins. He's also one of the primary contenders in the American League Rookie of the Year race. Needless to say, expectations are high for the rookie outfielder.
He's a natural center fielder that's been pushed to left field because former MVP winner, Cody Bellinger, now patrols center in New York. The Yankees traded for Bellinger this offseason and his contract runs through the 2026 season.
The sky is the limit for Dominguez, but if he's going to play over the next two years, it has to be in left field. His ability to transition to a new position is rapidly becoming a major concern early this spring.
In a recent spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, the rookie lost a fly ball in the sun.
Former Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey added some important context to Dominguez's flub. Casey said "Dude, the sun in Florida is real. I don't care if you have the greatest sunglasses in the world, eight pairs on and you have your glove in the air, and you're not catching it."
Casey reinforced that stance by simply saying that if the ball gets in the Florida sun, you're not catching it.
He then compared the Florida sun to 4:00 PM batting practice in Oakland, saying of these experiences "This is actually dangerous, it's going to hit me in the face."
Dominquez is a rookie, playing a new position, dealing with the Florida sun while competing for the most well-known baseball brand in the world. Casey played 12 seasons in the Major Leagues, so it's encouraging that he's not overly concerned about this play.
Then yesterday, Dominguez misplayed another fly ball to left against the Philadelphia Phillies.
It's not yet time to push the panic button, but that's two pretty concerning misplays in a matter of four days for the Yankees' outfielder. Winning is the expectation in New York, so management is no doubt already debating if their promising rookie can handle left field in 2025.
The Yankees definitely want Dominguez in their lineup, which is why he's expected to leadoff. But New York moved team captain Aaron Judge out of center and into right to accommodate Bellinger. If Dominguez can't get on track in left field, he's as blocked as a player could be at the other two outfield spots.
Ultimately, Dominguez still has plenty of time to get things right defensively before Opening day. If he doesn't, New York will be forced to pivot from their original plan for their lineup and their promising rookie outfielder.