Former New York Yankees Outfielder Agrees To Deal With Minnesota Twins
A former New York Yankees outfielder has landed a deal with the Minnesota Twins.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Harrison Bader has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Twins containing a mutual option for 2026. The terms of the agreement are not yet known at the time of writing, but it looks like he could be in Minnesota for two seasons if things go well for both the player and team.
Bader played in 98 games for the Yankees between 2022-2023, hitting .237 with an OPS of .627 along with seven home runs and 46 RBI. While his offensive numbers were unremarkable, it's the defensive side of the ball where Bader really shines, winning a Gold Glove in center field with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2021.
After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cardinals, New York acquired Bader in the Jordan Montgomery trade ahead of the deadline in 2022. After playing in 84 games with the Yankees in 2023, he was placed on waivers by the team at the end of August, being claimed by the Cincinnati Reds and playing 14 games there to end the campaign.
In 2024, Bader landed a one-year deal with the New York Mets and started there for most of the season, playing in 143 games and producing offensively at similar levels like when he was with the Yankees while still providing elite defense.
Now, with another chance to play a major role for a contending Twins team, Bader will get his chance to prove both New York teams should not have let him walk away.