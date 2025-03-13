Former New York Yankees Outfielder Predicted To Land Job With Kansas City Royals
This past offseason saw a lot of turnover for the New York Yankees when it came to their starting lineup.
Half of their starters from their run to the World Series hit free agency; right fielder Juan Soto, second baseman Gleyber Torres, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and left fielder Alex Verdugo.
The team did a solid job of replacing all of them, acquiring Cody Bellinger in a trade from the Chicago Cubs and signing Paul Goldschmidt away from the St. Louis Cardinals. Star prospect Jasson Dominguez is being promoted into a full-time role and Jazz Chisholm is being moved to second base.
It was necessary to make changes after Soto signed the largest contract in American sports history, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Torres also departed pretty early in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.
It isn’t all too surprising that Rizzo remains available in free agency, since he struggled so mightily over the last two years.
But seeing Verdugo still on the open market is not something anyone would have predicted.
Coming off the least productive offensive campaign of his career, it is understandable why a tepid market would exist. He had a slash line of .233/.291/.356 with an OPS+ of 83, the first time he was below average at the plate since becoming a regular at the Major League level in 2019.
Verdugo still managed to hit a career-high tying 13 home runs with 28 doubles, 74 runs scored and 61 RBI.
Turning 29 in May, it would be easy for teams to chalk that up as an aberration given his track record. And at the very least, he has proven capable of playing an above-average left field as a very solid defender.
“Verdugo reportedly rejected a one-year, $8 million offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the offseason. Even if the ship has likely sailed on him earning that kind of money, there must be a major league deal out there for him somewhere,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report in a roundup of the top free agents still available to be signed.
He and his representatives are likely kicking themselves at this point for turning down that deal since that much money isn’t going to be coming from anywhere at this stage of spring training.
But, there is still a possibility that he lands with a contender and can rehab his value to try and land a multi-year contract next offseason.
That team would be the Kansas City Royals, whom Rymer has predicted will sign Verdugo and make him their starting left fielder.
Such a scenario would be the best case scenario for him at this point.
He would join a lineup that features Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, with a chance to not only play every day, but be a major part of a playoff contender if he does end up with the Royals.