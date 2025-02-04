Former New York Yankees Pitcher Lands Deal With Rival American League Team
A former New York Yankees reliever has found a new home after being released by the team in September.
According to a report from MLB Trade Rumors, the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms on a minor league deal for left-handed pitcher Victor González, who the Yankees acquired last winter in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
González wouldn't play much for New York, but he did post relatively solid numbers in his 27 appearances and 23.1 innings. With a 2-1 record and a 3.86 ERA, González was not exactly a liability on the mound, but his strikeout to walk ratio was simply not good enough to justify continuing to keep him on the roster.
As just one of three pitchers across baseball with a minimum of 20 innings thrown and more walks than strikeouts, González was designated for assignment in June before clearing waivers and winding up in Triple-A, being outright released in the middle of September.
Between the years of 2020-2023, González appeared in three separate seasons for the Dodgers - he missed the entire 2022 season due to injury - and made a total of 93 appearances. With a 3.22 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched for Los Angeles, there was hope following the trade that he could be a nice piece in the Yankees bullpen.
Now, González will instead have to try to earn a shot at big league camp for the Angels, but if he can get his walk numbers down, he will have the capability to help a Major League bullpen and potentially make New York regret parting ways.