Yankees Option Promising Outfielder Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A

As the New York Yankees continue trimming down their roster in anticipation of Opening Day, the club made the decision to option one of their more promising young players.

With just five days to go before the Yankees open the season against the San Francisco Giants on March 25, the team announced that outfielder Jasson Dominguez will begin the campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reassigned C Ali Sánchez, C Payton Henry and OF Kenedy Corona to minor league camp.

• Optioned RHP Kervin Castro, RHP Yerry de los Santos and OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 20, 2026

While it's a disappointing development for Dominguez, he had no clear path to regular at-bats with the Yankees and thus will be able to get in everyday reps in the minors.

Dominguez, who was ranked as a top-30 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline (No. 21), Baseball Prospectus (No. 24) and Baseball America (No. 28) leading into the 2025 season, slashed .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 23 stolen bases over 123 games and 429 plate appearances for New York last year at the big-league level.

The 23-year-old graded out as one of the worst defenders in the league with -9 Outs Above Average, however, and his bat hasn't quite reached the level the Yankees had hoped it would up to this point.

That doesn't mean Dominguez won't eventually become a staple of New York's lineup and potentially even blossom into a star, but for now, he'll have to earn his lumps in the minors given how crowded the club's outfield is.

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