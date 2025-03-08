Former New York Yankees Star Shockingly Reveals Mets Did Not Make Largest Offer
The New York Yankees were at the center of one of the most competitive free agent sweepstakes baseball has seen in a number of years, one which ended in the largest contract in the history of sports being handed out.
By all accounts, the Yankees gave it a real shot to sign Juan Soto and were willing to offer as much as $760 million before he wound up with the New York Mets on a 16-year deal worth $765 million.
While there were several teams involved in the final five including the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, it was no secret things came down to a battle between the New York squads in order to land the slugger's signature.
The previous assumption was the Mets having offered the biggest deal and that was what had Soto end up in Queens, but Soto himself is now saying that isn't true. In a teaser clip of an upcoming podcast release with the Spanish-language Abriendo Sports, Soto shocks the hosts when he essentially says he left money on the table.
"It was a group decision," Soto said of his choice he made with his family and representatives. "The Mets did not offer the most money...some teams offered more."
In the clip, Soto did not revel whether it was the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, or someone else not in the final conversation who offered the most money, but if he is telling the truth and the Mets did not make the biggest offer it's a significant development.
Not only would this refute original reporting of offers from other teams — none of which were suspected to top the Mets contract — it would also squash the idea from Yankee fans that Soto simply left for the biggest paycheck.
Though it may be tough for folks from the Bronx to believe, perhaps the hated rivals in Queens really did have the best sales pitch and it was simply where he wanted to be.
In all likelihood, it will never be revealed which team offered the 26-year-old the most if it truly was not the Mets, but it's safe to say the Yankees are going to miss him dearly in their offense.
The superstar has shown a rare ability to perform at his best on the game's biggest stages, and while the Mets will have to get there in order for him to continue to prove it, Soto is among the best hitters in all of baseball and likely has not even yet hit his prime.
With most fans ready to simply turn the page and move on, hearing Soto's claim of one of their most hated foes luring him across town with something other than money will sting.