Ex-Yankees Starter Jordan Montgomery Continues to Dominate With Cardinals

Montgomery has been unstoppable with the Cardinals, allowing only one earned run in his first three starts in St. Louis.
NEW YORK — Since Jordan Montgomery was dealt from the Yankees to the Cardinals in a trade deadline shocker earlier this month, the left-hander has focused on trimming his ERA, letting his beard grow. 

After another spectacular outing on Wednesday night in St. Louis, Montgomery has earned a win in each of his first three starts with his new club. He's given up just one earned run over 16.2 innings, all at Busch Stadium, striking out 17 batters while allowing 12 hits with three walks. 

Montgomery departed from the Yankees clubhouse on August 2 with a 3.69 ERA on the year (over 21 starts in pinstripes). He now has a 3.29 ERA in 2022.

READ: Jordan Montgomery Was 'Shocked' to Hear He Got Traded By Yankees: 'This Is My Family'

The only earner run Montgomery has surrendered in a Cardinal uniform came in the third inning on Wednesday, a 79.4-mph single from Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon that had a .110 expected batting average. 

Montgomery was asked by reporters in St. Louis about the trade away from the Yankees and if he wanted to send a message to his former club.

"Getting traded is part of the business,” Montgomery said, per MLB.com. “I know what I’m worth and I think the Cardinals know what I’m worth.”

Meanwhile, the player the Yankees acquired in exchange for Montgomery has yet to take the field in pinstripes. Outfielder Harrison Bader is progressing closer to a return from the injured list (plantar fasciitis), targeting the first few weeks of September for his Yankees debut. 

