Former New York Yankees Trade Bust Released By Worst Team in Baseball
A former New York Yankees bust of a trade acquisition has been released by the worst team in baseball two-and-a-half years after he was shipped away from the Bronx.
As first reported by MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, the Chicago White Sox have granted Joey Gallo his unconditional release, making the struggling 31-year-old a free agent once again.
Having spent the second half of the 2021 season and first half of the 2022 campaign with the Yankees following a trade from the Texas Rangers, Gallo is widely considered to be one of the most disappointing additions in New York's history.
In 2021, Gallo slashed a paltry .160/.303/.404 down the stretch after the deadline, but struggled even further the next year.
When the Yankees finally shipped him off to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a low-level prospect, Gallo had a slash line of .159/.282/.339 halfway through the 2022 season.
Surprisingly, he wound up signing a fairly lucrative one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2023 campaign where his numbers at least slightly improved, slashing .177/.301/.440 with 21 home runs and 40 RBI in 111 games.
In 2024, he signed another one-year contract, this time with the Washington Nationals, though his numbers through 76 games were on par with the dreadful 2022 effort in New York, leading to the Nationals declining his option and making Gallo a free agent before he signed a minor league deal with the White Sox.
Gallo must not have felt like he had a great chance to make the roster since he requested his release, so seeing where - if anywhere - he ends up will be something interesting to keep an eye on.