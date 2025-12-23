Yankees Have Surprising Edge Over Cubs in Tatsuya Imai Race

The New York Yankees might be in for the greatest Christmas gift of all: Star Nippon Professional Baseball pitcher Tatsuya Imai.

Imai has reportedly been between the Yankees and the Chicago Cubs. According to sources within NPB, Chicago is not one of Imai's preferred destinations for his pending overseas move. The Japanese star pitcher likely is looking to be located on the coast, which has been a preference of other players making the move in the past.

Imai has previously expressed a desire to defeat reigning World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers, making his signing with the team highly unlikely. The Yankees, who fell to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, are perennial contenders. While the team apparently has not taken meetings with the 27 year old, these two factors could push him towards New York.

While there appears to be a preference for coastal cities like New York, it's always possible a team offering a huge contract can overcome that. The Yankees are reportedly looking to pinch pennies this offseason and need to make a big play for a heavy-hitting outfielder and might not want to match the kind of offer the Cubs throw down.

Imai threw a 1,92 ERA and .892 WHIP in 163.2 innings across 24 games with the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2025. He's a three-time NPB All Star and pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter with closer Kaima Taira back in April. He's one of the most hotly pursued Japanese stars posted this offseason.

Yankees Looking for Starter Depth, or Are They?

The Yankees' rotation has suffered several injuries that will impact the team come Opening Day, with Clarke Schmidt, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón all set to begin the 2026 season on the injured reserve. Cole and Rodón should be back by mid-season, but ace Max Fried and rookie sensation Cam Schlittler will be headlining the starting rotation come March.

Fans and analysts alike have presumed a starter is on the Yankees' offseason to-do list, but manager Aaron Boone isn't so sure.

Boone recently went on the record describing the team as "not necessarily" needing a starting pitcher. The team hasn't even met with Imai, although that could change before the January 2 deadline for him to sign with an MLB team. Despite Boone's insistence that the Yankees have who they need, another starter would be a welcome addition for many.

