Brian Cashman Opens Up About Top Yankees Prospect

New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones, recently promoted to the 40-man roster, broke out this season in Triple-A and looked like an "Aaron Judge" clone to some. With a high swing-and-miss rate worrying the more analytical fans and commentators, at least general manager Brian Cashman still has plenty of hope for the rising star.

In a recent interview for MLB Network Radio, Cashman sang Jones' praises, once again winking at the 24-year-old's potential.

“He’s this untapped potential situation that’s done everything he needs to do thus far to put himself in the position to get into a Major League ballpark and say, ‘This spot is mine,’” Cashman said, h/t MLB's Bryan Hoch.

Jones batted .274/ .362/ .571 with a .933 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, with 35 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Jones may well make it to the majors in 2026, but the promotion may come under duress. The Yankees are chasing top free agents Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker for their 2026 outfield, and both are well-proven defenders and sluggers. They are highly coveted for the same reason, and expensive, so in the event that the team loses out on both, they may resort to Jones.

Jones as a Major League Outfielder in 2026?

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) is congratulated after he hit a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jones has shown serious potential, as has fellow outfield option Jasson Dominguez (22 years old), but neither would be ideal. When asked in November about whether Jones will be tapped for the majors in the season to come, a national scout said he found it unlikely.

“That would be a leap,’’ the scout said, via The New York Post's Dan Martin. “I didn’t see a guy knocking down the door at the end of the season. That could change in the spring, but not sure they’d want to be that aggressive.”

If it comes down to Jones and Dominguez, they may have to be that aggressive, and Cashman doesn't seem to be ruling it out. Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't seem to be ruling it out either, saying that he looks more realistic as a major league possibility after this season.

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“He handled his business at the Minor League level,” Boone said of Jones, via MLB. “Now he comes in with probably a more realistic look. Whether it’s to start the season or not, we’ll see, but it’s probably a more realistic look to where he’s now knocking on the door of the big leagues.”

It sounds like a worst case scenario, but if the Yankees miss their window for the big-name outfielders, it may also be the reality come spring. They'll just have to hope they have a star on their hands.

