Former Promising New York Yankees Reliever Signs Deal With Boston Red Sox
The New York Yankees revamped their bullpen this offseason.
After coming up short in the World Series last year, they knew an improved unit had to be rostered to make another deep run and hoist the trophy this time around in 2025.
Someone they were hoping could be a part of that was Nick Burdi.
The Yankees signed him to a minor league contract ahead of this past season, taking a chance on the former second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins whose career has been derailed by injury with two Tommy John surgeries to his name.
There wasn't much risk for New York to bring him in, and after a strong showing during the spring, he made the Opening Day roster in 2024.
It seemed like the Yankees might have made one of the best moves of the offseason.
Burdi was lights out with zero runs allowed in his first seven games, striking out eight batters in 6.1 innings pitched.
But the injury bug bit him again.
New York placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list in mid-April with inflammation in his right hip. He was able to return on May 10. However, after five more outings where he allowed just two earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts, he was put back on the IL with right hip inflammation, this time for good.
Burdi lost another season to injury after it looked like he was on his way to turning in the best performance of his career.
The Yankees designated him for assignment in early-September, and after he cleared waivers, outrighted him to their Triple-A affiliate before he chose to become a free agent on Oct. 1, 2024.
Now, New York might have to face him in division.
Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Boston Red Sox signed Burdi to a minor league contract. There was no invitation to their Major League camp, so he will likely start the 2025 season on the farm with his eye on performing well enough to get called up.
It's been a disappointing career full of injuries for Burdi.
The Yankees thought they finally might have unlocked his full potential last year before he got hurt.
If the right-hander is now going to have a good showing in 2025, it will likely be for the Red Sox.