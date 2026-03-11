Yankees Legend Joining Netflix Broadcast on Opening Day

The New York Yankees are in an interesting position as they are set to play on March 25.

Their game against the San Francisco Giants is being broadcasted exclusively on Netflix, a platform that has invested quite a lot into live sporting events recently.

Instead of a traditional Opening Day, New York vs. San Francisco is set to have an 8:05 p.m. EST first pitch and will be the only game of the day.

Netflix revealed their extensive list of on-air talent, and there's one name that Yankees fans are quite familiar with. No, it's not comedian Bert Kreischer, instead it's the one and only C.C. Sabathia.

C.C. Sabathia in the Booth for Yankees Opening Day

Announcing our on-air talent for @MLB Opening Night ⚾️



New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants #OpeningNight is LIVE on Netflix — March 25 at 8PM ET | 5PM PT pic.twitter.com/lI4Ez8NsSq — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 11, 2026

Opening Day is going to feel a bit different this year as it won't be on the YES Network or ESPN or anything like that. Instead, Netflix is taking a stab at broadcasting one of the biggest and most anticipated games of the year. There will be plenty of regular season games to follow, but there's nothing quite like Opening Day.

Sabathia, who's set to be honored by the Yankees in their final home series of 2026, played on the team from 2009-19. By the end of the year his number will be retired in a well deserved honor knowing what he all did for the team throughout his career.

Netflix unveiled Sabathia will be in the booth alongside Hunter Pence and Matt Vasgersian. Elle Duncan is slated to host while Lauren Shehadi will be a reporter. Anthony Rizzo and Albert Pujols will be at the desk while Bert Kreischer is listed as a contributor. Also, there's an unnounced special guest.

Coverage Begins at 7:00 p.m. EST on March 25

Jul 27, 2025; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia makes his acceptance speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While the Yankees and Giants have a three-game series to kick off the 2026 season, they'll play on March 25 but enjoy the following day off. It's a unique schedule to follow as their series will then conclude on March 27 and 28.

New York has already announced Max Fried will be their Opening Day starter, an honor Sabathia previously held with the team. Upon his arrival in 2009, Sabathia immediately won a World Series in the Bronx and was the ALCS MVP along with leading the league in wins. Not only did he lead the league in wins that year, but he did in 2010 as well. If that's not enough, Sabathia was a six-time All-Star in his MLB career with half of those coming while he wore the iconic pinstripes.

