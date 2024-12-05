Former Yankees Ace Signs Multi-Year Deal With Athletics
In a shocking turn of events, a former ace of the New York Yankees is heading west.
Luis Severino, who had pitched for the Bronx Bombers from 2015 to 2023, has signed a three-year, $67 million contract from the Athletics, a deal that includes an opt-out after the second season and a $500,000 assignment bonus if the righty is traded. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the signing.
Severino's contract is the largest in A's history in terms of guaranteed money; nonetheless, the Athletics are one of just two MLB franchises who have yet to give out a contract worth over $100 million in total value, with the Chicago White Sox being the other.
This is a highly surprising decision by Severino, as the 30-year-old has consistently spoken about his love of pitching in large markets, as shown by his long Yankee tenure and his 2024 season with the cross-town Mets. In sharp contrast, the A's have just played their final season in Oakland (one of the smallest markets in the league) and will be playing in a minor league stadium in Sacramento; the team is also not expected to move to Las Vegas until 2028 at the earliest, which would immediately coincide with Severino hitting the free agent market again.
The hard-throwing righty pitched in eight seasons with the Yankees, logging 727.1 innings with a 3.79 ERA, 3.73 FIP, 1.19 WHIP, and 788 strikeouts. His best seasons came in 2017 and 2018, earning All-Star selections and Cy Young votes in both seasons, finishing third in voting in the former year. 2017 saw Sevy record a 14-6 record with a 2.98 ERA, 3.07 FIP, 1.04 WHIP, and 230 strikeouts, while 2018 produced a 19-8 record with a 3.39 ERA, 2.95 FIP, 1.14 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts. Over those two seasons, Severino accumulated 11.0 fWAR.
Sadly, the 2019 season started a string of injury-plagued campaigns; Severino missed most of that season with right rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain, while he missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Despite a successful 2022 season, the righty missed time with another lat strain, and an oblique injury ended a miserable 2023 campaign that saw him bottom out with a 6.65 ERA.
Fortunately, Severino enjoyed a healthy season with the Mets and pitched 182 innings, his most since 2018; he additionally logged a 3.91 ERA, 4.21 FIP, 1.24 WHIP, and 161 strikeouts against just 60 walks. Even though he was pitching for their cross-town rivals, Yankee fans were thrilled to see their former ace put together a resurgent season.
The Yankees have yet to face Severino since his departure in the 2023-24 offseason. They will have a chance to bat against their old friend when they play six games against the Athletics in 2025; the first three will be played from May 9-11 in Sacramento, while another three-game set is scheduled for June 27-29 at Yankee Stadium.