Former Yankees Third Baseman Matt Carpenter Retires After Successful Career
A former third baseman for the New York Yankees has decided to hang up the cleats.
As the Yankees continue to try and build upon their strong start to the season, a key member of their team in the 2022 campaign has decided to retire.
After 14 years in the big leagues and the one with New York a few years ago, Carpenter announced that the time to retire has come.
As a three-time All-Star, the slugger had a strong career, slashing .259/.366 /.449 with 179 home runs.
The 39-year-old made his announcement on Sports Spectrum’s Get In The Game podcast.
While Carpenter is more known for his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, he kept his career going after the brief stint with the Yankees in 2022. After some years of struggles heading into that campaign, he had a strong season with New York.
In his only year in the Bronx, he slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI in just 47 games.
Unfortunately, that seemed to be a bit of an outlier for the slugger. In 2023, with the San Diego Padres, he wasn’t able to replicate those numbers. Furthermore, in a reunion with the Cardinals in 2024, he also didn’t perform well.
It was certainly a great career over 14 seasons for Carpenter, but injuries sadly derailed it. As a three-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger in the National League, the third baseman was one of the best at his position for many years and a fixture of the organization in St. Louis.
Now, he will be able to enjoy retirement after an excellent career.