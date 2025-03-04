Four Players Who Must Step Up For New York Yankees After Injury To Star Pitcher
With spring training underway, the New York Yankees have received some bad news about their reigning Rookie of the Year.
After going for testing, it has been determined that right-hander Luis Gil is going to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a high-grade lat strain.
This is certainly not good news for the Yankees, who were hoping for big things in 2025 for the young right-hander.
Now, with Gil being unable to throw for nearly two months, he will then likely have to go through a simulated spring training program.
This is shaping up to be a three-month injury at least for Gil, leaving a hole in the starting rotation.
With Gil out for the foreseeable future, here are four players who must step up for the Yankees.
Will Warren
The 25-year-old has been the early talk of spring training for the Yankees. With some electric stuff, the right-hander has pitched very well so far this spring and an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster might have just popped up.
So far this spring, he hasn’t allowed a run in five innings, and he also has struck out seven batters while allowing just one walk and one hit. If he continues to pitch like he has been, a spot as the long-man or potentially a spot starter to begin the year could be in his future.
Clarke Schmidt
After dealing with a similar injury that Gil is currently dealing with last campaign, Schmidt has yet to make his spring training debut with what has been called a ‘cranky back’. With the spring well underway, the Yankees need Schmidt to get healthy and be ready for Opening Day with them already being a man short.
The 29-year-old has performed well as the starter, and he will be moving up at least one spot in the rotation with the reigning Rookie of the Year sidelined.
Carlos Rodon
It has been a tale of two seasons for the left-hander with the Yankees. In his first season, Rodon was simply awful. It looked like New York made a horrible decision to sign him to a long-term deal, and they likely came into the 2024 campaign worried.
However, the left-hander bounced back with a strong season last year. While he might not have been the pitcher he was a couple of years ago prior to joining New York, he was much improved.
With Gil out, the Yankees will need him to be the 2024 version of himself and likely even a little bit better. New York is paying him a lot of money, and a poor start to the campaign would be untimely.
Marcus Stroman
The most likely person that will need to step up is the logical choice to replace Gil in the rotation. Despite a lot of trade rumors this winter, the Yankees will now be turning back to the former two-time All-Star to be in the starting rotation.
Even though the team likely had a desire to move him, Stroman pitched well in the first half of the season. New York will certainly be hoping he can do that again until they get Gil back in the rotation.