Cody Bellinger Might Be Playing Right Into Yankees Hands

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees are seemingly in a stalemate. Though the Pinstripes reportedly sent in a formal offer to the 30-year old slugger at long last, it looks like Bellinger might be waiting to see what other cards lay on the table before signing.

Surely the left fielder and his infamously tough agent, Scott Boras, are looking to see what Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker does first. Tucker is the other big name outfield free agent. Both players have been linked to every team with the capital and the need for another heavy-hitter, without much movement from either of them.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Both free agents are looking for multi-year long contracts with massive average annual values. While the idea is that Tucker's contract would set the tone for Bellinger's, that might not be the case. In fact, if Tucker decides to sign before Bellinger, it could give the Yankees exactly what they want.

Could Kyle Tucker's Contract Push Cody Bellinger to the Yankees?

Tucker is expected to get big money and a lengthy contract by many fans and insiders. However, Yanks Go Yard's Stephen Parello thinks otherwise, and that Tucker might wind up with a shorter contract than expected due to personality fit and his injury history.

"Rumblings have come out that Tucker might not love playing the game of baseball, which might give some clubs pause, though it's hard to determine how valid they really are," he wrote. "Otherwise, Tucker is coming off another campaign where he missed significant time due to injury. While not as severe as the fractured shin that limited him to just 78 games in 2024, calf and hand injuries halted Tucker's progress at just 136 contests in 2025."

"If that were to come to fruition, it would play right into the Yankees' hands, and the club would be wise to pounce, finally making the splash fans have been hoping for," he continued.

Tucker has posted better and more consistent numbers than Bellinger the last few years and is a year and a half younger. If he's forced to take a shorter contract, Bellinger most certainly will have to follow suit (even if it isn't with the Yankees). As it stands now, no team has offered the slugger what Boras has requested, though he could agree to the offer the Yankees submitted yesterday at any time.

Either way, the waiting is still the hardest part.

