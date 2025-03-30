Four Takeaways From Impressive Yankees Sweep of Milwaukee Brewers
The New York Yankees got off to an excellent start in 2025, with a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers to begin the year.
There were plenty of concerns about the Yankees coming into the year, but some of those concerns were put to rest in the first series of the year.
New York was able to sweep a talented team in the Brewers and this was an encouraging way to start the new campaign.
With some good performances both from the offense and some pitchers, there is a lot to like about the Yankees in 2025 despite the injuries.
Here are four takeaways from their series win over Milwaukee.
Potential concerns for pitching staff
Even though the Yankees swept the series, there are still some concerns about the starting rotation and pitchers who will be in the rotation.
Carlos Carrasco came in relief in the second game of the series and didn’t pitch well at all. The veteran right-hander allowed three runs and five hits in two innings of work. Considering he is slated to be starting games, that is a bit of a concern.
Furthermore, Marcus Stroman wasn’t great in the series finale, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings pitched.
With multiple starters out, the rotation will be something to monitor going forward.
Historic Offensive Barrage
In game two of the series, the Yankees absolutely clobbered the Brewers, marking the debut of the Torpedo bats. Overall, the team scored 20 runs, and they hit nine home runs in one of the best offensive games in the long history of the franchise.
After losing Juan Soto in free agency, there was some concern about how good the offense of New York could be. If the series against the Brewers was any indication, this is still one of the best lineups in the league.
Rodon Shines
With concerns about the starting rotation, it was a great sign to see Rodon pitching well. The southpaw got the start on Opening Day and delivered for the Yankees.
The left-hander got his first win of the season after pitching 5.1 innings and striking out seven batters.
Rodon could be the X-factor for New York in the rotation in 2025. If he pitches up to his capabilities, the Yankees can survive the loss of their ace for the season.
Judge on Fire
The captain of the Yankees couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to the year. In the 20-run barrage, Judge hit three home runs to lead the way.
As the reigning MVP, the elite slugger of the Yankees is off to one of his best starts in any campaign, which is an exciting prospect for New York.
The two-time MVP followed up his three-home run game with another bomb in the series finale.
As long as Judge is healthy, the lineup for the Yankees is going to be just fine.