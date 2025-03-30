Yankees' New Torpedo Bats Draw Huge Reactions from Players, Coaches, Media
The New York Yankees are usually the talk of baseball, but Saturday’s game took it to a new level, thanks to their new bats.
The Yankees blasted the Milwaukee Brewers, 20-9, and hit a franchise record nine home runs in the game. Several Yankees hitters were using “torpedo bats.” The significant change is that the barrel rests in a non-traditional location, closer to the hitter’s hands.
The bats are legal and Major League Baseball approved their use. Per MLB.com, Rule 3.02 states that bats cannot be more than 2.61 inches in diameter and 42 inches in length. So the bats conform to the rule book.
But that didn’t stop social media from taking off during and after the game. Yankees hitters Jazz Chisholm, Cody Bellinger and Anthony Vople were all using the bats during the game.
Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay talked about the new bats during the broadcast and talked about how the Yankees’ analytics department helped determine the movement of the wood on the bat to create better opportunities for contact.
One X user, Kevin Smith, showed a detailed view of the side-by-side between a normal bat and the “torpedo” bats certain Yankees are using. The concept, per MLB.com, is credited to Aaron Leanhardt, a former Yankees analyst.
The Athletic posted a story on Leanhardt, who discussed the concept.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the bats after the game. He’s all for the innovation, for obvious reasons.
“We’re trying to be the best we can be,” Boone said. It’s one of those things I saw to you guys all the time, we’re trying to win on the margins and it shows up in so many different ways, including bat models.”
Baltimore Orioles batting coach Cody Asche was asked about the bats on Sunday. He said a few of the players in the franchise have “dabbled” in them.
“It’s pretty good business right there, right?” he said.
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro reacted to the new bats and said he sees it as a wave that will take over baseball.
“That’s creativity,” he said. “That’s using all your resources.”
He’s probably right. Milwaukee hitter Rhys Hoskins told a reporter on Sunday that he’s already put in an order for that style of bat.
"I mean, we're always looking for ways to make the game easier," Hoskins said. "Let's try it. There's no harm in that."