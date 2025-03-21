Four Yankees Rank Among Top 100 MLB Players Entering Regular Season
The New York Yankees have had to deal with some star turnover hit their roster in the past calendar year.
CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently released the latest edition of the top 100 MLB players rankings. The Yankees had four players make the list. That is the same amount that they had a year ago, but three of those spots are filled by different players.
New York's four players keeps them around the the middle of the league in terms of star talent, but are still in the upper half.
There are 14 teams with at least four players on the list, with the Yankees tied for 10th with four other teams.
There are the New York stars that made it this time around:
No. 87: 2B Jazz Chisholm
There was hope that a move to a team like the Yankees could be what Chisholm needed to live up to his sky-high potential, and it looks like that was right.
In his 46 games after being traded, the now-second baseman had a .273/.325/.500 slash line with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases. That also came with a 130 OPS+, which would be the second-best mark of his career behind the All-Star campaign.
No. 81: CF Cody Bellinger
This is exactly the same spot that Bellinger had last season with the Chicago Cubs, but New York will be hoping for more than the Cubs got from him last year.
Bellinger looked much closer to his MVP form in 2023, but took a step back down with a .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 home runs in 130 games last year.
He still had a 111 OPS+, so hopefully he can just see some slight improvements playing with the Yankees.
No. 26: SP Max Fried
The loss of Gerrit Cole certainly stings, but makes the addition of Fried that much more important.
Fried makes a large jump in this list as he was No. 54 last year with the Atlanta Braves. That comes with lofty expectations, but New York could need him to live up to them if they want to compete in the loaded AL East.
No. 3: RF Aaron Judge
To no one's surprise, Judge sits near the top of the league and is the highest-rated Yankee on the list. This is the same ranking he had last year.
He was passed up by both Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt, though, despite Judge taking the MVP over Witt last season.
No matter, the semantics, New York will be just as happy to have their superstar back again.