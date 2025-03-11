New York Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Gives Statement After Devastating Injury News
The New York Yankees officially suffered their worst injury blow yet on Monday evening when it was announced their star ace would be undergoing Tommy John surgery this week to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow.
At first, Cole was announced as headed for "diagnostic tests" following a poor spring training outing last week and after being recommended for the surgery on Sunday. On Monday, he sought a second opinion in Los Angeles from Dr. Neal ElAttrache which gave Yankees fans a glimmer of hope before the devastating reality was confirmed.
Cole released a statement on his Instagram page to fans stating what the situation was where he definitively declared he would be back:
From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed—I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it. Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery. This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career.I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever. See you soon. -G
The ace was dealing with an ailment last spring before seeking an opinion from ElAttrache and being diagnosed with simple elbow nerve inflammation which the cure for was rest. Cole wound up missing half the season but came back to be solid down the stretch, something New York would gladly take if it were possible this year.
Alas, Cole is lost for the season and will start pushing towards 2026 as soon as he has the surgery and can begin his rehab.
Now 34 years old and turning 35 by the time he has any chance to get back on the field, the reality for the right-hander is far from ideal. If his statement is any indication however, he will have the right attitude and show a relentless determination to get back on the field and doing what he does best.
Unquestionably though, he is going to be sorely missed by the Yankees until he can return.